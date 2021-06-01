Beware of long-term health issues

Hyderabad: "Wear double masks, sanitize your hands, maintain distance and don't panic," says Covid-19 warrior K Chandhu from Yousufguda. He advises people to stay hydrated.

According to experts, wearing double mask – cloth and surgical – reduces exposure to the Covid virus by nearly 95 per cent.

"I heard so many people talk about how COVID is nothing more than a flu and how they shouldn't have to wear masks to protect others and that it doesn't kill that many people. But, here I would like to say that, coronavirus might not kill you, but 17-25 per cent of people who get Covid have long-term health issues and I am one among them and am dying to live each minute," said K Chandu, a student of Mahatma Gandhi Law College.

"One may not die from Covid19 but living like this isn't living. Well, somehow to motivate myself, I keep reminding myself it could have been worse and at least I have a job that allows me to work from home. I always keep saying to myself that I am in a better position. So, I am sharing the hard reality I'm going through so that anyone else out there with similar issues will know they aren't alone," he added.

Sharing how he dealt with his long Covid-19 health issues, he said, "Five months have gone by, and I still have chronic fatigue. I can do almost nothing. I always sit in my recliner till 2 in the morning because I literally can't drag myself upstairs after working all day. I can't cook a meal, can't clean up my house, do dishes or anything, because all my energy is used just sitting in front of the computer working."

"Fortunately, after a month, I am starting to feel more like me and have taken vaccination. Felt like a privilege after getting my first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and strongly recommend everyone to go get the jab," he added.