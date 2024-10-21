Beware! shawarma bite could land you in hospital

Hyderabad: Shawarma, a popular street food in Hyderabad, came under scrutiny of the food safety department of Telangana due to several food poisoning cases. After recent incidents of food poisoning to a police officer, a task force from the food safety department carried out raids at several shawarma centres in the city.

The officers raided Mujtaba Grills, East Marredpally Secunderabad, Shasha Shandar Shawarma and Rolls on Wheels near Paradise Metro Station, Sync Shawarma, Secunderabad East Metro Station, and Asian Chow, Secunderabad.

At Mujtaba Grills, the food safety team discovered synthetic food colouring, which was subsequently discarded. At another shawarma joint in Hyderabad, Shasha Shawarma was found operating without a valid FSSAI license, while Mujtaba Grills and Rolls on Wheels were not displaying their food safety licenses.

Furthermore, no medical records for food handlers or pest control documentation were found. Several locations had unclean vending units, and there were lapses in storage practices, including a lack of proper labelling and separation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian items. Perishable items, such as paneer and meat, were not appropriately labelled with use-by dates. According to the food officers, shawarma has to be consumed only from hygienic establishments that follow proper food safety guidelines. Consumers should ensure that the shawarma they purchase is freshly prepared and cooked thoroughly. Avoid places where meat appears cold or has been sitting out for long periods.

As shawarma remains a popular choice among Hyderabadis, awareness of its health risks is essential. Ensuring proper food handling, hygiene, and moderation can help reduce the chances of falling ill.

On October 4, the Karkhana police registered a case against a Grill 9 shawarma joint in Hyderabad after a Central Crime Station (CCS) inspector fell ill from consuming food at the eatery. The incident took place on September 30. The inspector's illness led to legal action under Section 274 of the BNS Act, but no other complaints were received.

In a similar case, another shawarma joint was shut down after 17 people became ill after consuming shawarma mixed with mayonnaise. The victims exhibited symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea, and other severe health issues after dining at Grill House in Alwal.

The Grill House was booked based on a complaint filed by Food Safety Officer (FSO) Lakshmikant under Sections 273 and 269 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).