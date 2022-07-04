Bhagyanagar Ka Bhagya Badlega, thunders Aditya

Hyderabad: The Parade Grounds at Secunderabad reverberated with slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath said that it's not long before "Bhagyanagar Ka Bhagya Badlega."

Explaining why there was need to usher in 'double engine sarkar,' in Telangana, Yogi said that ever since he became the Chief Minister under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he had successfully implemented various developmental programmes.

Yogi said that the BJP government had constructed 45 lakh houses, six crore people are covered under Ayushman Bharat and are getting a health insurance of Rs five lakh per annum, free ration twice a month.

But unfortunately, the Telangana government did not implement any of these programmes. The couple of them they selectively implemented were labelled as their own programmes.

If BJP comes to power here under the leadership of Modi, it will not take much time to change the fortunes of the people of Telangana and ensure 'Suraksha, Susahan and Development.' In UP, the BJP government is going ahead full steam in constructing Ram Temple and renovated Kashi Vishwanath Dham which is open for the devotees.

Anti social elements have been dealt with a strong arm and mafia elements have been controlled, corruption is almost non-existent. Yogi said, "if BJP is voted to power, UP example can be replicated here under the leadership of Modi.