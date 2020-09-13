Bharat Dynamics Limited sponsored candidates get placements

Hyderabad: Around 40 candidates were trained and provided placement in different reputed industries following their training sponsored by Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) under CSR activities, informed Central Institute of Plastics Engineering & Technology (CIPET), Cherlapally on Saturday.

CIPET which organised the free skill development training programme for underprivileged and the unemployed youth of weaker sections on 'Machine Operator-Plastics Extrusion (MO-PE)' between November 2019 and August 2020 organised a valedictory programme in which Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd), Chairman & Managing Director of Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) distributed the course completion certificates and placement letters to the candidates. He interacted with them and advised them to be honest, work hard, support their family, be a good citizen and to serve the nation.



On the occasion, V Kiran Kumar, Director & Head, CIPET explained that CIPET & BDL entered an agreement in 2018 for training 520 candidates under skill development training programmes at CIPET with financial support from BDL out of which 360 candidates have completed their training till now with more than 70 percent placements.

In the programme BDL officials N Srinivasulu, Director (Finance), Syed Raffe, General Manager (Human Resources) and other CSR officials along with P Vijaya Kumar, Senior Technical Officer, CIPET were also present.