Bharat Future Summit becomes hub of tech-driven exhibits

Bharat Future City: The sprawling expo zone at the Bharat Future Summit turned into a bustling innovation corridor on Monday, as delegates were seen making enquiries at the technology-driven stalls.

The stalls were from various government departments and covered themes like Musi Riverfront Development Corporation, Telangana Police, HYDRAA, HMDA, NAREDCO, CREDAI, MEIL, X Battery, Amgen, Skyroot, Education Department, Indira Mahila Shakti, Sports Authority of Telangana, and more, including the aerospace project by Mega Engineering Limited. The pavilion became a live showcase of the state’s ambitious Telangana Rising vision.

The expo was studded with technology, with all digital presentations. The police drone system drew visitors eager to learn about its use. The police department is preparing drones in-house, which will be used in special case scenarios, expected to be ready within two years.

The Musi Rejuvenation project stall at the expo offered insights into history and the future. Digital screens allow visitors to explore events like the famous 1905 flood and future plans.

A state-of-the-art welding machine also attracted visitors. The 3D mapping machine creating artifacts was another highlight that drew attention.