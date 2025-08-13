Live
- Rs. 300 cr sanctioned for welfare hostels: Dola
- Muffakham Jah College holds Commencement Day ceremony
- Phone-tapping case: Stung by aspersions, KTR slaps legal notice on Bandi
- Bandi Sanjay orders swift action on freedom fighters’ pensions and enemy properties
- Har Ghar Tiranga rally strengthens patriotism among people
- Indian Ports Bill, a much-needed step towards port development: MP
- AGPL achieves a significant feat by berthing deepest-drafted vessel
- Rs 48 lakh handed over to loan app victims
- Community support plays a key role in fighting against drug menace
- Schools in five districts of Telangana declared holiday amid heavy rains
Bhatti calls for speedy relocation of polluting units outside ORR
Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has directed the concerned authorities to expedite the process of relocating polluting...
Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has directed the concerned authorities to expedite the process of relocating polluting industries outside the Hyderabad Outer Ring Road.
On Tuesday, the Deputy Chief Minister, along with Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, who is a member of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Revenue Resource Mobilization, held a meeting. The Cabinet Sub-Committee members appreciated the officials from the Commercial Taxes and Mining departments for demonstrating improved performance in revenue generation.
The meeting also reviewed the progress of government proposals in the Rajiv Swagruha and Housing Board departments. Principal Secretary of the Finance Department Sandeep Kumar Sultania, R&B Special Secretary Vikas Raj, Commercial Taxes Principal Secretary Rizvi, Principal Secretary of the Energy Department Naveen Mittal, Principal Secretary of the Industries Department Sanjay Kumar, Revenue and CCLA Secretary Lokesh Kumar, Excise Department Commissioner Hari Kiran, Housing VC & MD Gautam, and others participated in the meeting.