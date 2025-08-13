Bhatti calls for speedy relocation of polluting units outside ORR

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has directed the concerned authorities to expedite the process of relocating polluting industries outside the Hyderabad Outer Ring Road.

On Tuesday, the Deputy Chief Minister, along with Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, who is a member of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Revenue Resource Mobilization, held a meeting. The Cabinet Sub-Committee members appreciated the officials from the Commercial Taxes and Mining departments for demonstrating improved performance in revenue generation.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of government proposals in the Rajiv Swagruha and Housing Board departments. Principal Secretary of the Finance Department Sandeep Kumar Sultania, R&B Special Secretary Vikas Raj, Commercial Taxes Principal Secretary Rizvi, Principal Secretary of the Energy Department Naveen Mittal, Principal Secretary of the Industries Department Sanjay Kumar, Revenue and CCLA Secretary Lokesh Kumar, Excise Department Commissioner Hari Kiran, Housing VC & MD Gautam, and others participated in the meeting.