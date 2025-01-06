Live
Just In
Bhatti pays visit to BC & SC hostels
Bibinagar: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka visited Gurukul BC and SC Girls Welfare Hostels in Bibinagar in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Sunday to assess the living conditions of students.
He inspected the facilities, shared meals with students, and interacted to understand their challenges. The Deputy CM was warmly welcomed by MLA Kumbham Anil Kumar Reddy, Additional Collectors Gangadhar and Veerareddy, and hostel students. However, a large crowd of party workers caused chaos, prompting Bhatti to briefly leave. After normalcy was restored, he returned and resumed his visit.
The Deputy CM inspected food supplies, vegetables, groceries, and health check-up records. During lunch with students, he enquired about the quality of food and asked if the increased diet charges had improved their meals. Students expressed satisfaction, stating that they now enjoy good meals with chicken and mutton served thrice weekly. However, they raised concerns about restrictions on snacks brought by parents, which are sent to orphanages instead.
Bhatti assured them of addressing the issue. The SC hostel staff highlighted salary disparities, stating that while BC hostel staff receive Rs 15,000, they are paid only Rs 6,000. Bhatti promised to address the matter.