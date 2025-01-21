Bhatti seeks Kishan’s help in securing Central aid for TG projects

Hyderabad: Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday requested Union Minister G Kishan Reddy to cooperate in providing financial assistance and approvals for various projects related to Telangana state including Musi River Rejuvenation project, Hyderabad sewage master plan and others.

As part of the third National Mining Ministers’ Conference underway in Konark, Odisha on Monday, the Deputy CM handed over a letter containing the financial estimates and approvals for the projects related to the state to Kishan Reddy in Konark. The Deputy Chief Minister brought the regional ring road issue to the notice of the Union Minister. Vikramarka said that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) approved this project in principle in 2016. On July 3, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the construction of 350 km of regional ring road in the Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha. The project cost was Rs 34,367.62 crore. However, the Centre has not yet given financial approval for the northern and southern corridors. The state government has said that it is ready to bear 50 per cent of the cost of land acquisition.

Regarding the radial roads development, a plan was made for the expansion of the city through the development of 10 new greenfield radial roads in the Hyderabad Metro corridor. The project cost was Rs 45,000 crore. For the Metro Rail Phase-II, “We have proposed to develop a total of 76.4 km of new corridors for Hyderabad Metro Phase-II with a project cost of Rs 24,269 crore. For Musi Rejuvenation project for Musi River, special measures for development of Gandhi Sarovar at Bapu Ghat”, he said. The project cost was Rs 14,100 crore.

The Minister said that the government proposes for the interconnection of Godavari-Musi River by diversion of 5 TMC of water from Godavari and purification of Musi River with a project cost of Rs 7,440 crore. The other projects include Hyderabad City Sewerage Master Plan (CSMP), covering a length of 7,444 km with a cost of Rs 17,212.69 crore, Warangal Underground Drainage Plan with Rs 4,170 crore, Greenfield Highway from Bandar Port to Hyderabad Dry Port with a construction of an express highway between Bandar Port and Hyderabad with a cost of Rs 17,000 crore.