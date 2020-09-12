Big hearts: Children adopt zoo animals

Hyderabad: On his 12th birthday, Chinmay Siddharth Shah decided to do something different from the usual celebration. And the Grade 7 student of Pebble Creek Life School agreed to invest his birthday budget to adopt a Royal Bengal Tiger called 'Sankalp' in the Nehru Zoological Park.

Chinmay, along with his father Siddharth Kantilal Shah, visited the zoo curator 's office and handed over a check of Rs.25,000 to A. Nagamani, Zoo Deputy Curator, on Saturday. The sum will be for the approval of the tiger for a period of three months.

In reality, more animal adoptions took place at the zoo on Saturday. While Havisha Jain and Vihaan Atul Shah adopted nocturnal animals, small birds were taken by the sisters – Preksha, Priyal, Dhwani and Bhakti Nagda, who handed over a check of Rs 5,000 each.

Zoo Deputy Curator Nagamani thanked the children for their actions, love and affection for the conservation of wildlife and called on the public to come forward more and adopt the animals in the Nehru Zoological Park.