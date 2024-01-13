Big Tree Quest hunt for green heritage in Nagarkurnool

Hyderabad: In a pioneering initiative this January, the founder of the Hyderabad-based Vata Foundation, Uday Krishna, is embarking on a unique journey called the ‘Big Tree Quest.’ Over the next four months, Krishna and his team will traverse various parts of India, uncovering and documenting the captivating stories behind 125 of the oldest and biggest trees. The primary objective of this quest is to bring attention to these venerable trees and advocate for their protection. It is a 30,000 plus kms road trip and collects stories by talking to folklore and bringing onto a single platform several such trees across the country.

By delving into the historical and ecological significance of each tree, the Vata Foundation aims to foster a greater appreciation for India’s green heritage and prompt authorities to implement measures to ensure the preservation of these living treasures.

Uday Krishna says, “In Nagarkurnool, within the premises of the Government Girls High School, stands a unique jungle jalebi tree that, while not the oldest, has woven a distinctive narrative into the fabric of the school's identity.

This particular tree, surrounded by the more common companions of gulmohar and eucalyptus, gained prominence when it succumbed to the forces of a powerful hail storm in June 2017. Although management wanted to cut the tree, the school's vigilant principal noticed that, despite its fall, the tree exhibited signs of life.

Recognizing its resilience, she reached out to the Vata Foundation, prompting a collaborative effort to salvage this living testament to nature's tenacity.”

In a heartwarming saga of conservation and community bonding, the jungle jalebi tree in the Government Girls High School of Nagarkurnool found a new lease on life through the efforts of Uday Krishna and his dedicated team at the Vata Foundation.

Transplanted with precision and care, the school children were not just spectators but active participants in this transformation, witnessing the resilience of the tree firsthand on a regular school working day.

The significance of this tree transcends its botanical existence, weaving into the school's cultural fabric. June 23 marks a special day on the academic calendar, as students come together annually to adorn the jungle jalebi with rakhis, celebrating not just the survival of a tree but the enduring spirit of nature.