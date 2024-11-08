Biharis in droves flock to water bodies across city

Hyderabad: Large numbers of devotees from the Bihari community gathered at Hussian Sagar and other water bodies in the city to celebrate Pehla Arghya (obeisance), the third and most important day of the Chhath Puja on Thursday. Telangana BJP president and Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy took part as the chief guest.

Women were seen occupied in the front rows at Hussian Sagar with their puja samagri, which included huge stalks of sugarcane and fruits on specially laid-out tables. As the sun began to set, many stepped into the lake to offer prayers to the Sun God. On this day, women fast and perform rituals by standing in water, offering water to the sun in the evening and again to the rising sun the next morning, which will be observed on Friday.

“This year, as in previous years, a large number of devotees gathered at Hussain Sagar on the third day of the festival, celebrating with great pomp and gaiety. The celebrations have been a tradition in Hyderabad for many years. This year, the festivities are being observed at 22 ghats across Hyderabad. Today will mark the conclusion of the celebrations, with prayers offered to the rising sun,” said Manvendra Mishra, ex-president of the Bihar Association, Hyderabad.

“I had been eagerly anticipating this festival, as it is one of the most important celebrations for the Bihari community. Even though we live far from our hometown, we are making an effort to celebrate it here in the same way it is observed in Bihar. The first day, known as ‘Nahay Khay,’ involves preparing meals, particularly pumpkin, moong-chana dal, and rice. On the second day, called Kharna day, a special prasad made of jaggery and rice is offered to the Sun God. From sunset on the second day until sunrise on the fourth day, devotees, especially women, observe a fast, refraining from food and water,” said Shruti Mishra.