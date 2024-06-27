Live
BIRED to offer free training for jobless youth
Hyderabad: Bankers Institute of Rural and Entrepreneurship Development (BIRED) is inviting applications from unemployed men for free training in technical courses for self-employment. The 37-day free vocational training programme will be held from July 3 to August 8. Candidates between 19 and 30 years are eligible for the training which will be offered on the institute premises at Rajendra Nagar.
The training courses include MS-Office (Inter Pass and above), PC hardware and laptop servicing (Inter pass and above) and domestic electrician & motor winding repair (SSC fail / pass and above). During the training, all facilities, including boarding and laboratory will be offered free of cost. The last date for receiving applications is June 30. For more details, visit https://www.bired.org.