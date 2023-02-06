Birth anniversary of Imam Ali celebrated

Hyderabad: Several parts of the Old City came alive on Sunday with celebrations to mark the birth anniversary of Hazrat Imam Ali, Prophet Mohammed's cousin and son-in-law. The anniversary falls on the 13th of Rajab, the Islamic month. It was celebrated with enthusiasm in parts of the city.

The faithful took out processions chanting verses of Hazrat Imam Ali. Each procession carried a traditional sandal and Sehra and was welcomed on its way to Koh-e-Maula Ali. In Darulshifa, the Sehra procession was flagged off by Additional DCP, South Zone, B Anand, along with Mir Firasath Ali Baqri, former Telangana BJP spokesperson, Ali Raza and other Shia Muslims.

As many as 10 massive processions were seen in the Old City. They began from Kotla Alijah towards Mandi Mir Alam, Chaderghat via Darulshifa. The processionists proceeded to Kacheguda followed by Barkatpura and culminated at Koh-e-Maula Ali, where thousands converged. The Koh-e-Maula Ali was illuminated. Hazrat Ali's birthday is celebrated in India and in places with a dominant Muslim population. It is a special day of joy and happiness to honour the integrity and dedication of Hazrat Ali to Islam's religion. Devotees get together to offer prayers at nearest mosque and flaunt and remember the achievements of Ali. Fancy and delicious feast preparations are made, and children are taught Ali's contribution to propagation of Islam in the world when it faced opposition.