Birthday Celebrations of Secunderabad Cantonment Honorary MLA Sri Ganesh held

The birthday celebrations of Cantonment Honorary MLA Sri Ganesh were held at Lee Palace in Balamrai, drawing a large crowd of fans, activists, leaders, officials, and prominent members of the Congress party. Attendees gathered to extend their warm wishes to the Honorable MLA on this special occasion.

During the event, MLA Sri Ganesh expressed his gratitude, stating, “It is a great pleasure to celebrate my birthday in the presence of all of you. May your love and affection continue forever.” He also reaffirmed his commitment to the continuous development of the Cantonment constituency, promising to work tirelessly for the betterment of the community.

The celebration highlighted the strong support and camaraderie among the members of the Congress party and the local community, marking a significant milestone in Sri Ganesh’s political journey.





