BJP 42nd Foundation Day celebrated

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party leaders are celebrating 42nd party Foundation Day across the country. The State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday hoisted the party flag in the BJP office along with party leaders to mark the 42nd Foundation Day.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay said that BJP always aims to work for the welfare of the people. The people have shown so much love and support for the party all these years, he said. He exuded confidence that BJP will develop Telangana which was not done in the past 8 years. He said that BJP supports the ones who work hard for the party.

He said dynasty politics are going on in the state and added that the BJP will eradicate it in the coming future. He reminded that the BJP has always worked for the welfare of the farmers and alleged that the TRS is misleading them for their political gains.