BJP chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao urges government to contain criminal activities in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: State BJP chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao has urged the State Director General of Police and the Police Commissioners of all the zones in Hyderabad to contain the rising criminal activity of drug peddlers, pedophiles and sexual predators in the city.

In a statement released on Friday, Rao said, "I earnestly urge the DGP and the Police Commissioners of all the zones in the State capital to take steps to contain such crimes."

Adding that many of these criminals were illegal foreigners using online social media platforms to lure young school-going boys and girls to abuse and victimise them, he said, in the interest of protecting young kids and adolescents from this menace, strong and decisive police action against such criminals was essential.

"Also, I urge Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, IT Minister KT Rama Rao and the State DGP to ensure the protection of youngsters from these criminals is prioritised to secure law and order in Hyderabad," he added.