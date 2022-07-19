BJP demands KCR to provide cloudburst conspiracy details

Hyderabad: Former MP and BJP leader Konda Vishveswar Reddy on Monday demanded Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to provide details about his cloudburst theory claims.

He said KCR had spoken about the cloudburst concept without any knowledge and made a power point presentation on the cloudburst theory and added that the cloudburst would result in more than 100 mm of rainfall in the State.

Konda asked KCR to tell whether Pakistan or China was responsible for the cloudburst in the State. Stating that the cloudburst will require a secret base to execute it, Konda mocked that the two countries had their secret base at CM's Assembly constituency Gajwel.

Referring to the claims of the ruling party leaders that Kaleswaram lift irrigation project was meant for the control of the floods, Konda asked KCR as to what happened to his claims.