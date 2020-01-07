BJP holds rally in support of CAA

Musheerabad: "Citizenship Act implemented by central government is not against Muslims," says BJYM Musheerabad assembly convenor Gaddam Naveen Kumar in a rally held in support of CAA in Ambedkar Nagar. Speaking on the occasion, he said, "PM Narendra Modi is trying to increase the financial status of the country.

Opposition parties are increasing religious disturbances between the people." Ravi Chary, Nagulu, Aravind, Ravi Yadav, Madhu, Rakesh, Laddu Yadav, Mahesh, Naveen and others were present.