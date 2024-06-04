BJP hopeful of big victory margin in State

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP is on a high after the exit polls, and is hopeful of a big victory margin in the recently concluded parliamentary elections.

Gearing up for the counting exercise on Tuesday, BJP parliamentary board member and Rajya Sabha MP Dr K Laxman held a meeting with key leaders, state official representatives, secretaries and representatives of the legal wing of the party at state headquarters on Monday.

Presiding over the meeting, Dr Laxman and the leaders discussed the possible issues that might crop up during the counting process, and responded to issues brought to the state leadership's notice during the counting from the constituencies, and dealt with meeting the EC officials.

Meanwhile, BJP Malkajgiri candidate Eatala Rajender held a meeting with the polling agents on Monday, along with senior BJP leaders, including former MLC N Ramachandra Rao, who briefed the polling agents on various issues that might take place during the counting.

Union Minister and Telangana BJP state president G Kishan Reddy will offer prayers at Bhagya Lakshmi temple in the Old City on Tuesday morning, ahead of the beginning of the counting.

According to the party sources, the party candidates held similar meetings with polling agents across all 17 parliamentary constituencies on Monday.