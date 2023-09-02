BJP is Country oriented party- Opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc is family oriented- BJP

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party leaders on Saturday launched a strong counter attack against the criticism of One Nation One Election concept and said that these parties are basically family oriented parties and are concerned only about having power with them or their family membes.

BJP National president J P Nadda while speaking during the inauguration of the 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' programme in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to take the nation forward, and those parties who got together in Mumbai only want to take their families forward.

"Lalu Prasad Yadav is concerned about Tejashwi, Akhilesh Yadav is concerned about Dimple, and Sonia Gandhi is concerned about Rahul. What sort of national party? They have become parties of families. Whom is Uddhav bothered about, Maharashtra or Aditya? Why was there a split in Sharad Pawar’s NCP? It was because of the family. Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is for her nephew and not for West Bengal," Nadda said.

Nadda also took a dig at the previous Congress government at the Centre and said, "Nine years ago, when I used to say 2G, there used to be a different image that used to come to mind. It was not of connectivity but of corruption. Today, when I say 5 G, it's about growth and development".

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Saturday welcomed the move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to constitute a high-level committee to chalk out a strategy for conducting simultaneous polls through the `one nation, one election’ concept.

Chugh said the new initiative of the Central government was an urgent requirement as the present system takes a heavy toll on resources and finances for organising elections separately.

Combining the assembly and parliamentary election would help to save time, money and official duty hours for the Election Commission and the bureaucracy.

He said all the opposition parties must join hands with the Modi government to evolve the new system of one election throughout the country simultaneously.

Chugh also welcomed the appointment of former President Ram Nath Kovind as head of the panel that would study the whole process to be undertaken.

He reaffirmed that the new concept would bring consistency and continuity in policies and programmes of the Central and state governments as these two would focus on developmental activities.