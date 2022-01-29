BJP leader demands free water scheme for Secunderabad Cantonment

Secunderabad: The Secunderabad Cantonment has always been deprived of all the State government schemes and benefits. J Rama Krishna, SCB nominated member and BJP State executive committee member at a press meet on Friday said that it is almost a year that the free 20,000 litre water scheme has not been implemented in SCB. Due to the delay in implementation of the scheme in SCB, Rama Krishna knocked the doors of the court. According to the court orders, the State government should give reply within two weeks with regard to the implementation of the scheme in SCB.



Rama Krishna said, "Cantonment does not have its own water resources and is unable to provide adequate water supply to its residents. SCB is buying water from Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWS&SB) and providing it to the people. SCB is paying Rs 1.10 crore to HMWS&SB and water is been supplied to the resident at double the rate that is Rs 450. The government has always neglected the pleas of SCB. Is SCB not a part of the city?"

In 2019 when free water scheme was implemented in the State the Cantonment name was not even mentioned. Many high-level meetings were held with the State government to solve the water issue, but all fell on deaf ears. Lastly without having any option left we have filed a petition in the court and the court has asked the government to respond within two days regarding the implementation of the scheme. Apart from this, if the State government does not pay Rs 90 crore to SCB that is pending since many years, we will have to opt for legal route to fix the issue.