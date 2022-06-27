BJP leaders hold Pooja ahead of national executive committee meetings

Hyderabad: BJP leaders from the State on Monday held Bhoomi Pooja programme for the successful conduct of the upcoming national executive council meetings of the party. The meetings are scheduled to be held in the city on July 2 & 3.

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Union Minister for tourism and culture G Kishan Reddy, the national general secretary of the party Siva Prakash, BC morcha national president of the party and Rajya Sabha member Dr K Laxman, party in-charge of Madhya Pradesh State P Muralidhar Rao and DK Aruna took part in the Pooja programme. The Pooja was performed at the exhibition hall and meeting hall of the meetings.

Speaking on the occasion DK Aruna along with the party leaders Kamarsu Balasubramanyam and State party spokesperson Rakesh Reddy, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all Union ministers and the Chief Ministers of 18 BJP ruled States of the country were taking part in the national executive council meetings. She said that the party was holding a massive public meeting on the evening of July 3 at parade grounds and added that lakhs of people of the State would take part in the public meeting. She said that they would make the meeting a grand success. Targeting CM KCR, she said that KCR was ruling the State in complete contract to the aspirations of the people and separate Telangana State activists and added that several promises made to the people by the CM were not fulfilled so far.

She said that the people of the State were not In a position to believe the comments of KCR. She claimed that the people were aspiring to see the rule of the BJP in Telangana. She said that there was a need for the victory of the BJP in order to release Telangana Talli (mother of Telangana) from the clutches of the ruling TRS party .