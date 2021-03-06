BJP leaders learnt lies in WhatsApp university: KTR

HYDERABAD: The TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday said that while the TRS leaders have studied in Osmania and Kakatiya Universities, the BJP leaders have learnt lies in the 'Whatsapp university'.

Lashing out at the BJP leaders in the meeting of students' wing TRSV at Telangana Bhavan, the TRS working president asked the opposition party leaders not to test the patience of the activists. 'Some are talking against our Chief Minister. Do not take our silence as our weakness. The weapon hanging on a wall remains silent, but its value is known at an appropriate time. No one should underestimate the silence of K Chandrashekar Rao. We will teach a lesson to the buffoons," said KTR.

The TRS leader continued his tirade against the BJP leaders on various issues. When we demand justice for Telangana, the BJP leaders bring up India-Pakistan issue and when we question, they say we are doing it for dharma, said KTR.

Mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he asked, "We talk of providing employment opportunities, but Modi talks about 'Pakodi'. Modi ki baat karodon me aur kaam pakodi me hoti hai. Modi has brought a package of Rs 20 lakh crore... has this package reached to anyone."

The TRS leader talked about the growth of the party during the last two decades. He said that at a time when Telangana issue was at backstage, TRS chief KCR took up the issue. "There was no media, money and man power then. Despite several difficulties, KCR launched TRS and achieved Telangana. TRS is successful in unseating Chief Ministers of other parties," KTR added.