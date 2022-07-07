BJP Minority Morcha seeks release of pending salaries of Mauzams, Imams

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party Minority Morcha state president Apsar Pasha has criticised the State government for discriminating against minorities by not paying salaries to Mauzams and Imams of mosques for the past ten months.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, he demanded the government to clear the salary dues before Bakrid, else the morcha would launch an agitation.

Questioning the delay in releasing the second survey gazette conducted on Wakf lands, he demanded to know why chairman of the Minority Commission has not been appointed. Pasha alleged that instead of granting loans to unemployed minorities by the Minority Finance Corporation, there was an attempt to undermine the minorities financially.

He wanted the administration to allow minorities to apply anytime on par with SCs and STs. The morcha president demanded the government to ensure immediate release of the 'Shadi Mubarak' cheques.

Similarly, he urged the government to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel as it would help minorities majority of them work in the automobile sector, like mechanics, and auto drivers. He demanded welfare measures equally for all communities, including Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Christians, and not just Muslims.

Pasha contended that since independence, the Congress had used minorities as vote-banks. KCR and the MIM are also trying to deceive the minorities in the same way.

Minority Morcha secretary Shakeel Mirza,vice-presidents Bharat Reddy Nawab, Pradeep Surana and Rangareddy district minority presidents Hadi Ali, treasurer Rahmatullah and office secretary Mohammad Pasha, convener Fatima Nikat, Jaswant Jain Sarwar were present.