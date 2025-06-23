BJP MP Krishnaiah urges BCs to support Kavitha in ‘Rail Roko’

Hyderabad: BC Welfare Association leader R Krishnaiah on Sunday urged the Backward Caste communities to support BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on increasing the reservations to BCs in the local body elections. The Jagruthi president sought Krishnaiah's support for the proposed ‘Rail Roko’ on July 17. MP R Krishnaiah extended his full support for the BC movement being led by Telangana Jagruthi President Kalvakuntla Kavitha. He said that the association would stand firmly with and participate in every program, including the ‘Rail Roko’ scheduled for July 17, jointly organized by Telangana Jagruthi and United Phule Front. He urged all BCs to become stakeholders in MLC Kavitha's movement.

On Sunday, Kavitha met Krishnaiah at his residence in Hyderabad. Kavitha requested his support for the ‘Rail Roko’ program, which aims to pressure the central government to approve the bill passed by the assembly to provide 42 per cent reservation for BCs in local body elections.

Speaking to reporters, Kavitha lauded Krishnaiah for leading numerous democratic and social movements. She stated that they have been fighting vigorously for two years to implement the Kamareddy BC Declaration given by the Congress party. She recalled that as a result of their struggle for 42 per cent reservation for BCs in local bodies, the assembly had passed two bills.

However, she criticized the government, stating that despite the possibility of providing 42 per cent reservations through a GO under Article 243(D) of the Constitution, the government was not doing so and was instead shifting the blame entirely onto the President, planning to go into elections without providing reservations. She accused the Congress government of limiting its love for BCs to words and not showing it in actions. She expressed the need to collectively confront this anti-people policy, especially with leaks suggesting that the cabinet meeting might decide on local body elections. She explained that public movements appear to be the only way to pressure both central and state governments, hence the ‘Rail Roko’ initiative. She declared, "Aur Ek Dhakka... BC Bill Pakka..."

Krishnaiah alleged that the state government was diverting public attention by rejecting the fact that the Constitution grants the state government the authority to determine the percentage of reservations in local bodies. He demanded that a GO be issued if there is genuine commitment to provide 42 per cent reservations. He warned that holding elections without providing reservations would be a historic betrayal of the BCs. He warned that elections must be held only after providing 42 per cent reservations for BCs, otherwise, there would be a ‘war’ in the state.