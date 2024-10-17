BJP neta condemns attacks on temples

Gadwal: District BJP president Ramachandra Reddy has taken a strong stance on the recent incident of idol desecration at the Muthyalamma temple in Secunderabad. Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, he made it clear that any action hurting the sentiments of Hindus would not be tolerated.

Reddy lashed out at the Congress government’s inefficiency, claiming that it was the reason behind the increasing attacks on Hindu temples and deities in Telangana. He demanded that the government must act swiftly and decisively, stating, “We will not sit silently if anyone attempts to incite religious strife.” The district president also criticized the police for turning a blind eye to the attacks on temples and idols. He emphasized that the recent desecration of the idol during the Navaratri festival, despite restrictions on DJs, was a disgrace, and demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits.

District BJP general secretary Ravi Kumar Ekbote, assembly candidate Baligera Shiva Reddy, assembly co-convener Ramanjaneya, town president Bandala Venkata Ramulu and others were present.