- BJP neta condemns attacks on temples
- CM warns of serious action on ganja, drug peddlers
- State braces to face cyclone
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 17 October, 2024
- Rivals within the party submit complaint against Konda Surekha
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surges today, check the rates on 17 October, 2024
- IT Minister Sridhar Babu urges Centre for semiconductor plants in TG
- Gold rates in Vijayawada surges today, check the rates on 17 October, 2024
- Uttam orders fast-tracking of SLBC tunnel works
- Gold rates in Hyderabad surges today, check the rates on 17 October, 2024
Gadwal: District BJP president Ramachandra Reddy has taken a strong stance on the recent incident of idol desecration at the Muthyalamma temple in Secunderabad. Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, he made it clear that any action hurting the sentiments of Hindus would not be tolerated.
Reddy lashed out at the Congress government’s inefficiency, claiming that it was the reason behind the increasing attacks on Hindu temples and deities in Telangana. He demanded that the government must act swiftly and decisively, stating, “We will not sit silently if anyone attempts to incite religious strife.” The district president also criticized the police for turning a blind eye to the attacks on temples and idols. He emphasized that the recent desecration of the idol during the Navaratri festival, despite restrictions on DJs, was a disgrace, and demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits.
District BJP general secretary Ravi Kumar Ekbote, assembly candidate Baligera Shiva Reddy, assembly co-convener Ramanjaneya, town president Bandala Venkata Ramulu and others were present.