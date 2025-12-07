BJP pays tributes to Ambedkar

Hyderabad: StateBJP president N Ramchander Rao said his party respects the spirit of the Constitution, while accusing the Congress of repeatedly violating it during its decades of rule.

He recalled that despite Ambedkar’s unparalleled contribution to the nation, Congress failed to confer the Bharat Ratna on him. However, it awarded the honour to Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. Ambedkar was finally recognised with the Bharat Ratna in 1990, posthumously, under the BJP’s support.

H paid tributes to the portrait of Ambedkar marking the occasion of hisdeath anniversary at the party’s state office here on Saturday.

Rao asserted that the BJP continues Ambedkar’s mission by fighting for Dalit and backward communities, unlike Congress, which “only talks.” He criticised the Telangana Congress government for failing to honour its Kamareddy Declaration, citing the tragic suicide of BC youth Ishwar Chari. Offering condolences to Chari’s family, Rao urged the youth not to resort to extreme steps but to fight injustice through awareness and action.