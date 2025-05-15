BJP sniffs merger of BRS with Cong; Change of guard in state

Hyderabad: State BJP Vice-President and former MLA NVSS Prabhakar stated on Wednesday that he believes the replacement of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the merger of the BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) and Congress parties are likely to happen within the next six months.

Addressing the media, Prabhakar claimed a deal was made between the ruling Congress party and the BRS, led by former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He predicted that the formalities for the merger and the change of chief minister would be completed either by June or after December 9. He questioned the urgency for BRS senior leader T Harish Rao to reiterate his loyalty to KCR, stating that he would abide by the decisions made by party leader KCR and his son, working president KT Rama Rao.

Prabhakar attributed the slow investigations into various scams and financial irregularities involving BRS leaders to the current political situation in the state. He claimed that Congress and BRS had reached an agreement, which would include Congress providing legal assistance to KCR’s daughter, K Kavitha, who is one of the accused in the Delhi liquor scam.

Highlighting issues with the Indiramma housing scheme allotment, Prabhakar stated that a decade of BRS rule and 15 months of Congress governance have shown a clear pattern of neglect towards needy and eligible beneficiaries. He alleged that instead of assisting the deserving poor, others affiliated with political parties have received benefits from welfare schemes intended for the underprivileged.

Additionally, he criticised the communist parties for their failure to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s actions in Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, stating that world leaders have praised and supported him.