BJP stages protest, destroys furniture in Mayor’s chamber 

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) head office on Tuesday as the BJP corporators and party members staged a dharna and destroyed the furniture in Mayor's chamber.

The BJP party members sought the release of funds for the development of the city and to conduct the general body meeting immediately. Around 170 BJP activists participated in the dharna.

The BJP activists during the protest barged into Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi's chamber and destroyed the furniture in her absence. They later pasted posters in the chamber with slogans "Mayor Hatao, GHMC ko Bachao" and also broke the flower pots. The police had a tough time controlling the agitators.

The agitators accused the State government of not releasing funds and creating obstacles in the development of the city. "No money was given to contractors despite the release of bills," they alleged. They further alleged that the State government diverted the funds which were allocated to the GHMC by the Central government by not allocating it to the civic body.

According to sources, a case has been registered against the agitators for the commotion and for destroying the property at GHMC head office.