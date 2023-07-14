Live
BJP State committee member Tirupathi Reddy kidnapped, wife files complaint
In the complaint to the police, Sujata stated that he had a dispute with his opponents regarding the matter of 5,929 yards of land. He was kidnapped near Alwal Tehsildar's office at 12 noon on Thursday
Hyderabad: Telangana BJP state committee member and real estate businessman Tirupathi Reddy is reported to have been kidnapped, said sources. He was kidnapped by unknown persons in Alwal, Hyderabad. His wife Sujatha complained to the police that her husband had been kidnapped. Tirupati Reddy is from Dubbakuntapalli of Jangaon district. He lives with his family in Kushaiguda, Hyderabad.
As soon as he came out of the Tehsildar's office, she said that his phone was not working. She expressed suspicion that his opponents might have kidnapped him. It seems that Tirupati Reddy, who is playing an active role in the BJP, is in the race for the Jangaon ticket.