BJP to embark on mass people contact programme: D K Aruna

Hyderabad: BJP national vice-president D K Aruna said on Friday that the meeting during the day chaired by State party chief G Kishan Reddy--attended by secretaries, Parliament in-charges, district presidents and important leaders---decided on an elaborate programme with the sole objective of winning a majority of seats in Telangana in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the media here she said the party rank and file will take part in a series of programmes from village to State level to prepare the party for the elections. ‘Following the action plan given by the national president JP Nadda, important leaders will go on ‘Parliament Constituency Pravas programmes’. The 'PallekuPodam' and ‘BastikiPodam’ programmes will be organised from mandal to district levels. The party cadre and leaders will spend 24 hours in a village interacting with people from various sections. Feedback will be collected from people on what they were expecting from the party in the elections which will be incorporated in the election manifesto.

From February 5 to 8 the programmes will be taken up. Besides, meetings will be organised with newly enrolled voters at the mandal, district and college levels. The party will assist people who will go on pilgrimage to Ayodhya for darshan in special trains. A ‘Bus Yatra’ is planned to tour all LS constituencies to interact with people.

Also, a big awareness campaign will be organised with women and Self Help Groups on welfare initiatives of the Modi government on women empowerment. Also, how 33% reservation will give them to represent in legislatures in 2029. Steps will be taken to nurture new women leaders, she added.

Meetings with beneficiaries of various Central schemes will be organised. The party will open election offices in every Assembly and LS constituency headquarters. Aruna lashed out at the Congress for placing new conditions for availing benefits under the six guarantees.

‘The Congress says the State is under debt burden and trying to gain sympathy to implement many electoral promises, besides, the guarantees. Now it says benefits the guarantees could be availed only if people vote for the party in the LS polls.