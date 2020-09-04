BJP to revamp party structure in metros

Hyderabad: After being appointed as the Telangana State BJP chief, the Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, as a first major step wanted an overhaul in the party structure in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts. According to the party leaders, the new party structure going to come into force is modelled on the BJP party structure put in place in other metro areas like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata and other larger cities in the country.

Speaking to The Hans India, a senior party leader said that the newly proposed organisational structure will give scope for better micromanagement.

Currently, the Greater Hyderabad city BJP has a jurisdiction spread over 16 Assembly constituencies in the Hyderabad district alone. Besides, there are other areas, partly falling under the Ranga Reddy district coming under its area of operations.

That apart, the wide GHMC jurisdiction also covers nearly 155 divisions as part of the civic wards.

Against this backdrop, as part of the proposed new structure it was decided to bring two to three Assembly segments under city unit. This way, the restructured city units will each be headed by a president and executive committee similar to that of the city units functioning in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi.

The jurisdiction of each unit will operate in a manageable geographical area and enhance efficiency levels. Also, to take the party into new areas and to reach out to more voters, the party sources said. As a part of the proposed new structure, it was decided to bring a few Assembly segments under one city unit.

Also, the eyes are being set on the new president laying hopes on him helping to give representation to more capable people, to run the party from the front.

However, Bandi Sanjay Kumar had faced troubles initially with too many leaders throwing their hats in the ring demanding to be made the presidents of the new units. He also reportedly faced the competition of senior and junior leaders competing for the posts.

However, the issues have now been sorted out clearing the decks for the BJP State chief. To implement his first plan of action in strengthening the party in Hyderabad, he is understood to making plans to take on the TRS in the Hyderabad civic polls. BJP MLC N Ramchander Rao is going to be the last president for the Greater Hyderabad BJP city unit.