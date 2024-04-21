BJP top netas to help TG picks file nominations

Hyderabad: After a review meeting of the election committee meeting on Sunday, he said, Union Minister for Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju will participate as the chief guest on the occasion of the nomination filing of BJP candidates for Mahabubabad and Nalgonda on April 22.

The Union Minister of State for Defense Ajay Bhatt, national president of BJP OBC Morcha, and Rajya Sabha member Dr K Laxman will participate in the nomination of Chevella and Zaheerabad parliamentary constituencies of the BJP candidates on April 22. Union Minister for External Affairs Jayashankar to participate in the nomination filing of BJP candidate of Bhongir on April 23. BJP national general secretary state in charge Sunil Bansal will hold a review meeting with various departments on the state charge of campaigning, and take stock of the political situation in the state for the victory of BJP candidates. He will participate in participating in the party programme on April 21 in the Chevella Parliamentary Constituency, and Bhongir. Besides, he will also participate in the party programme in Malkajgiri LS constituency on April 22, and attend the BJP Election Management Committee meeting at BJP State Office.

On April 23, BJP National Joint General Secretary (Former Organization) Shiv Prakash will participate in the party programme of Secunderabad Parliamentary Constituency.