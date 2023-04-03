BJP will continue fight for justice to jobless: Laxman

Hyderabad: BJP MP and OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman expressed his anguish over the unemployed in the State getting a cold shoulder from the State government.

Addressing the media after meeting State BJYM president Bhanu Prakash and 11 others who were earlier arrested and released on bail here on Sunday, he said, "the BJYM has only questioned the irregularities in the TSPSC question paper leak and also demanded justice to the job aspirants."

However, neither Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, nor the Education and Home minister spoke to instill confidence in the unemployed, but instead unleashed police lathis against those protesting for justice and sent them to jail foisting cases.

IT Minister K T Rama Rao claimed that TSPSC is an independent constitutional body and the government has nothing to do with its functioning.

Alleging questions papers were sold and the TSPSC leak is a scam, he said, "Only an inquiry by a sitting judge would bring out the fact and the big people behind the scam." He reiterated that the BJP would continue to fight against the TSPSC scam until justice is done to the unemployed candidates he said adding that He said that if BJP comes to power in Telangana, they would announce an annual job calendrer and fill all the government vacancies.

Laxman further said that the Osmania and Kakatiya University campuses which were earlier the epicentres of the separate Telangana movement were anguished and raising above the political differentiations, all have been coming onto the roads demanding justice.

The BJYM will not be deterred by the oppression of the BRS government and will continue its fight for the interests of the unemployed in the State. Besides, once the BJP comes to power, an inquiry would be conducted and irrespective of how big, those behind the TSPSC question paper leak scam would be brought to book, Laxman added.