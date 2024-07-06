BJYM flays State govt for suppressing peaceful protests

Hyderabad: The BJYM State president Savella Mahender on Friday criticised the State government for acting highhandedly against peaceful protests of unemployed before the Public Service Commission office. Addressing the media, he said it exposes the ruling party’s opportunistic attitude and incompetence.

He said the government is resorting to illegal arrests when unemployed protest with demands, like increasing the Group-1 Mains Eligibility to 1:100, 2000 in Group-2, 3,000 in Group-3 jobs, release of job

calendar, and announcement of Mega DSC with 25,000 posts as promised. Condemning the lathi-charge and sending BJYM activists to jail, he demanded their immediate release.

"We strongly condemn the illegal arrest and terrorising of unemployed/youth who are coming to Hyderabad from districts by the police threatening to file criminal cases against the BJYM activists and the unemployed."

He said the organisation would appeal to the Human Rights Commission to take against those who acted illegally against unemployed and warned the government to remember that people are bosses; governments were not permanent. "We are warning CM Revanth Reddy to desist from trying to suppress peaceful movement of unemployed."

He said when the Congress was in Opposition, it had demanded the ratio of Group-1 prelims qualified candidates 1:100 for the finals. However, after coming to power, it is not even implementing the ratio. The Congress had demanded 2,000 jobs in Group-1 and 3,000 jobs in Group-3, release of job calendar and notification of a mega DSC to fill 25,000 teacher posts.

He said there were promises by the Congress and MP Rahul Gandhi to unemployed in Telangana before coming to power. ‘The BJYM is demanding implementation of the promises given in the manifesto during the Assembly elections. We will unite 30 lakh unemployed in the State if the party fails to deliver its promise and fight for the same," he said.

He warned the government the more it suppress students and unemployed movements, the more they will grow. He said former CM KCR had suppressed the unemployed; now confined to a farmhouse. Revanth Reddy will follow suit if he walks the KCR's way.

Mahender said protests by unemployed were held by the BJYM at collectorates in 26 districts. ‘We will complain to the Governor against the government, which is acting ruthlessly against the unemployed’.