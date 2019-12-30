Blankets distributed to homeless in Hydernagar division

Hydernagar: Local Corporator Janakirama Raju has observed that everyone should have a sense of service towards the poor and orphans. "One gets immense satisfaction out of love shown by orphans.

Youth should come forward to serve the cause of the poor," he said on Sunday night after distributing bed sheets to shelterless people like old, children, and beggars at bus stands, bus stops and Hyderabad Metro Stations in Hydernagar division.

Raju stated that he was keen to render some help to people sans shelter after seeing them suffering in cold weather and shaken by their plight. The corporator praised Chief Minister KCR for his decision to provide 2 bhk houses to the poor.

Ward Member Srikanth, division TRS honorary president Damodar Reddy, vice-president Rammohan Raju, Area Committee Member Seshayya, Basti Committee vice-president Bhargav Reddy, party leaders Subba Raju, K G Rao and Yasin were present.