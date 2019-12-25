Blankets distributed to poor in Uppal division
‘Help for Change’ charitable trust member Veerababu donated blankets to beggars and orphans in Uppal division on Tuesday.
Speaking on the occasion, Veerababu said, "We are distributing 1,000 blankets to the poor and orphans across the state." Trust members Naveen dhandothkar, Kumar, Srikanth and team members were present.
