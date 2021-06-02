Blow to Revanth in Telangana High Court 

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy has received a blow in the Telangana High Court in the cash-for-vote scam case. The HC dismissed his petition without hearing it.

In his petition Reddy told the court that the case would not come under the purview of the Election Commission. He urged the court to pass orders in his favour. Reddy had faced a similar experience in the ACB court earlier.

The ACB court also rejected his petition. Left with no option he approached the HC by challenging the ACB court's order.

Hearing in the case has been going on since six years in the ACB court. Revanth was caught red handed while offering money to nominated MLA Stephenson.