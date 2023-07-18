Bonalu: A blend of science and tradition

Hyderabad: Amidst the lively and joyous celebrations of the Bonalu festival, a compelling environmental and scientific narrative emerges, shedding light on sustainable traditions and eco-conscious practices. As the Bonalu festival heralds the arrival of the rainy season, the local communities face a worrisome reality - the increased risk of waterborne diseases, especially among vulnerable children. With the monsoon rains comes the potential for water contamination, leading to the outbreak of various illnesses that can have devastating consequences on young lives.

During this time, stagnant rainwater often becomes a breeding ground for disease-carrying mosquitoes like those responsible for malaria and dengue. Additionally, water sources may become contaminated with harmful bacteria and viruses due to inadequate sanitation and waste management practices.

Speaking to The Hans India, Director, MammidiHarikrishna, Director, Department of Language and Culture, Telangana said, “Amidst the vibrant festivities of the Bonalu festival, the traditional Bonam dish takes centre stage, showcasing the natural wonder of turmeric. This essential ingredient not only adds flavor to the culinary delight but also boasts powerful medicinal properties, renowned for its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory benefits.” In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that swept across the world, the significance of safeguarding public health has taken centre stage. However, this is not the first time that the Bonalu festival has been associated with the protection of public health. In earlier times, the festival had a close link to the outbreak of cholera, and its rituals played a vital role in mitigating the impact of the disease on communities.

Just as chlorination in monsoon is used to ensure hygiene and purify water sources in the city, the Bonalu festival incorporates turmeric’s symbolic antibiotic properties to cleanse and purify the surroundings during the celebrations. The use of turmeric in Pothuraju’s whip serves as a powerful representation of warding off negativity and promoting healing, not just on a physical level but also spiritually and symbolically, he added.

The Bonalu festival is not solely about science and health measures; it is a multi-faceted celebration that intertwines science, belief, and culture, making it a neo-classical approach to festivities. The festival’s significance goes beyond its surface-level practices, delving into the realm of spirituality, tradition, and community bonding.