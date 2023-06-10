Bonalu festival showcases Telangana's rich culture: Minister

Hyderabad: Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that since the Bonalu festival would showcase Telangana's rich culture and heritage, the State government had decided to celebrate the upcoming Bonalu festivities, which begin on June 22, on the grand scale.

As the Bonalu festival begins at Golkonda Fort on June 22, the Minister discussed about arrangements with the officials concerned here on Saturday and directed them to ensure the success of the festival on that day.

He said the State government has sanctioned Rs.15 crores for the celebrations of Bonalu Festival in twin cities, in which Rs 10 lakhs have been sanctioned to the Golkonda festival.

Officials were directed to make proper arrangements, including erection of barricades, uninterrupted power supply, deployment of security, availability of drinking water, installation of CC cameras and cleanliness at the temples.

He also informed that the TS RTC would be operating special buses to the Golkonda Fort on the festival day for the devotees and the government would deploy adequate police personnel to monitor the visitors and also maintain the law and order.

MLA Kausar Mohiuddin and other senior officials were present in the meeting.