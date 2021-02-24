Bpharm student who faked kidnap, rape story commits suicide in Hyderabad

The 19-year-old BPharm student who faked kidnap and rape story 10 days ago died by committing suicide at her uncle's home in Ghatkesar. On Wednesday morning, the girl consumed sleeping pills and was rushed to the hospital where she was declared brought dead.

The police registered a case and are investigating. The body was sent for autopsy.





It is known that the 19-year-old student cooked up the kidnap and rape story to get away from home on February 10. She claimed that she was abducted by an auto driver while returning home following which the police arrested him for questioning. However, after the police learned the false story and later apologized the auto unions of Ghatkesar and Keesara.

In a press conference, the commissioner of Rachakonda said that the police teams spent two days examining footage from over 100 CCTV cameras between Yamnampet and Annojiguda and found out the girl enacted the kidnap drama. Later, the girl confessed that she was lying.