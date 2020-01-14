Brahmotsavam held on grand note

Chilkur: Sri Sri Surakanti Brahamarama Mallikarjuna Swamy Brahmotsavam was held on a grand note here on Monday. Devotees in large numbers thronged the temple to witness celestial wedding of Lord Mallikarjuna.

Dwaja Stamba installation programme was held. Religious fervour was in the air with devotional chanting. Poturaju antics were the highlight at the event. Police ensured no untoward incidents took place. Sarpanch Swaroopa, Upa Sarpanch Sudhakar Reddy, former sarpanch Mallesh, Veerabadra Swamy, Andru Gopal Reddy and others were present.