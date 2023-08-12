Live
Just In
BRAOU faculty seeks hike in retirement age
Hyderabad: Dr B R Ambedkar Open University Faculty Teachers Association have submitted a representation to Dr Banda Prakash, Deputy chairman, of Telangana State Legislative Council regarding the redressal of their grievances release the PRC dues pending for a long time immediately and to increase the retirement age limit from 60 to 65 years of teachers working in universities in Telangana State.
He came to the university to participate in a programme at Ambedkar Open University on Friday. The teachers met him on this occasion. Dr Banda Prakash patiently heardto the problems of the faculty members and responded positively to the problems.
He stated that the government will soon take a key decision to solve the problems of the teachers working in all the universities of the State and these two problems will also be brought to the attention of the Education Minister and the Chief Minister.