Break Ke Baad…Band, baaja & baraat to be back with a bang

Hyderabad: It is wedding time again! ‘Ashadham’ and ‘AdhikaSravanam’ period which had put brakes on the marriage plans all over the Telugu States is all set to end soon.

But the non-muhurat period will be over and from August 19 to December 31, there are 53 auspicious muhurtams for the young ones to enter the wedlock.

A new trend this year is that apart from wedding halls and resorts, even farm houses will become much sought after marriage venues. While the big ones cater to the occasionsfor upto1,000 persons and more, the smaller and cozier ones are being explored as the right choice. Some farmhouses in Kompally, Shamshabad, Shadnagar, Chevella, Gajwel, Ghatkesar and Keesara have perfected the art of ‘Organic Cuisine’ to woo the guests. The smaller ones are offering personalised attention and are amenable to the suggested decor (with no damage to the surroundings).

Rural ambience is the preferred lot of NRI weddings now. The only hitch is the pricing part of it. The destination weddings are attracting a venue price of upto Rs 5 lakhs. But, the most lucrative part of it for the owners of these farms is the cost of the desi food.

“Mine is a pure vegetarian treat. I am almost booked throughout the season. Publicity through YouTube has really helped us. Though it was an occasional lease earlier, it is now more frequent. People are very demanding and are seeking ‘rural cuisines’. We had to hire cooks much in advance from Telangana, Rayalaseema and Andhra regions to offer the most satisfactory experience to our guests”, V N Rao (name changed on request) whose 10-acre farm in Kompally is much in demand nowadays.

He says the tariff for vegetarian food per head is Rs 2,000. The guests will also be offered traditional return gifts at an additional price.

Laxmi Singh, who owns a farmhouse near Shamshabad says “Our costs are slightly higher compared to the city wedding halls as we need to design the facilities traditionallyhere. The demand is for venue that is not only eco-friendly but also attractive.

Only biodegradable material is used in the decor. There is also a provision for kids to have a jolly time with traditional games. Shudhh desi ghee and cow milk are used for some. These things jack up the price. There are people with such tastes and they don’t compromise on lesser quality”.

All this means it is also time for “roti pachhallu, karappodulu, payasaalu”. Some of the enquiries specify “ammammachethivantaruchulu’.

Ira and Prateek, who are looking forward to a ‘Konaseema’ style traditional wedding say “both of our families have come down from the US. We are keeping our options open rather. As we know many wedding venues are booked, we are looking for a‘ManduvaLogili’ in a kobbarithota of the Godavari districts for the occasion. Hope to clinch the deal in a day or two”. Money is not the criteria, they add.