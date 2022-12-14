Brilliant turnout & action at annual TiE Global Summit

Hyderabad: The annual TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs) Global Summit, on the second day of the three-day flagship event, saw some on Tuesday. The programme successfully accomplished parallel tracks on panel discussions and fireside chats, keynote sessions, investor session smashups, TiE University Global Pitchfest Competition – semifinals, TGS100 showcase, master classes; and the first of its kind, TiE women Global Conclave Pitch Competition finale.

Having re-imagined the definition of new-age entrepreneurship, Pawan Kumar Chandana, CEO, CTO and co-founder, Skyroot Aerospace Ltd, shared an inspirational story of his startup that is recorded as the first private sector rocket launch in India.

"It was a small lead for a startup and the first giant leap of faith. It has been a phenomenal journey in four years. There were no signs as to whether we were in the right direction until now, but we kept going. Today we need rocket launches more than ever. We cannot live without space technology. From using our GPS to fisherman who navigates his fisheries, we all need space technology. Everything valuable that we have today, including all metals and elements, have come from space", he said.

In a fireside chat on Evolution of Entrepreneurs in India, Gopal Srinivasan, chairman, TVS Capital Funds, shared insights detailing the correlation between entrepreneurship today and history's definition of the same, "In India, talent is ubiquitous. One should adopt what one is good at naturally, pursue it and find success. This is also what Krishna taught Arjuna as he gave discourse in Geeta. India has the executive ability, we have the ambition, we should cultivate the ability to attract and retain great teams. We must grow with the idea of making for public good in India".