Bring double engine Congress Sarkar-TS and Centre. Make Rahul PM- Revanth Reddy

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Friday called upon the youth to be in the forefront to defeat BRS government in the next Assembly elections. He said it was youth who had played significant role in the fight for separate state and now once again they should take the lead to bring Congress to power and give it as a return birthday gift to Sonia Gandhi on December 9.

He appealed to people to give one chance to the Congress party which gave Telangana State . The youth should bring Congress to power in Telangana and help the party to make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister by voting it to power in the Lok Sabha elections.

“We have directed the Youth Congress on the necessary activities for this. We said that those who have worked crucially at the field level will become state level and national level leaders,” he said.