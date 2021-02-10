Bring land grabbers in Huzurnagar to book, demands State BJP chief

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday sought clarification from Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in the wake of his proposed tour to Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency in Nalgonda district.

In a statement released here on Tuesday, he demanded the TRS chief to tender an apology for trampling upon the rights of tribals in the Sagar Assembly constituency. He said that thousands of acres of land belonging to tribals in Gurrambodu Thanda under Huzurnagar Assembly segment has been illegally occupied by the big industrialists and investors.

He further alleged that lands assigned to tribals have been taken away in the name of plantation programmes and have been acquired for other government projects without paying full compensation. Further, they were sent to jails foisting false cases whenever they questioned the same, he said. The BJP State chief cited how tribal lands were taken away for the Haritha Haram programme in the Chandapet mandal of Deverakonda Assembly segment near Nagarjunasagar. He demanded an assurance to deliver justice to tribals who lost their lands.

He alleged that the State government has failed to implement the order of the State High Court which upheld the lands in an extent of 6,000 acres assigned to tribals affected due to displacement under the Nagarjunasagar project. However, the ruling party leaders have encroached the lands located under the Huzurnagar Assembly segment, he alleged.

He demanded action against the government and revenue officials who have stalled the survey of forest lands in an extent of 6,200 acres. He questioned the need for police protection to an iron shed constructed in Survey No 540 in Gurrambodu Tanda and sought action against the police official for lathi-charge and false cases on tribals.

He demanded the Chief Minister to institute a comprehensive inquiry into land grabbing in Huzurnagar Assembly segment and bring those responsible to book.