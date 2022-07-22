Bringing BJP to power alone will solve people’s problems: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumarsaid on Thursday that bringing the party to power in Telangana is the only way for development and welfare to go hand in hand in the State, and for the government, and the staff to get their salaries on a date every month.

Launching the "Janam Gosa-BJP Bharosa" programme in Nancharpalli in Siddipet district, he assured that the party would address the concerns of people and solve their problems on coming to power.

Participating in the bike rally, along with party senior leaders and MP in-charge Muralidhar Rao, Bandi interacted with people at Nancharpalli, Bakrichepyal. He said bike rallies are planned for 10 days to reach out to people and to know their problems.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, he said scientists and experts specialise in one of their respective fields; but KCR is an expert in 100 fields.

The CM turned into an irrigation engineer and hiked the cost of the Kaleswaram project from Rs 30,000 crore to more than Rs 1 lakh crore, causing extensive submersion of villages. "His son Minister K T Rama Rao claims his father has taught how to walk to rivers in Telangana. The CM might have also taught the drowned motors of the project so that they can swim and come up on their own."

"The TRS chief turned into a doctor during Covid and asked people to take paracetamol. The latest from his expertise was that of a meteorological scientist. He said MPs are laughing at the CM's statement on recent floods being the handwork of a foreign-engineered cloudburst programme."

Bandi criticised the TRS chief for not providing jobs to youth and failing to deliver on his promise of farm loan waiver. He alleged that it was due to KCR's negligence that crops in lakhs of acres in Telangana were damaged in the recent floods. But, the TRS chief was trying to blame the Centre for it. He demanded government to compensate for the paddy loss.

Alleging that the police are harassing his party cadre and trying to prevent them from erecting flags, he said they should realise that the entire department is getting a bad name due to a few black sheep among them.

The Karimnagar MP questioned the Congress party for organising protests before the offices of the Enforcement Directorate for questioning party president Sonia Gandhi relating to the National Herald case. He said both TRS and Congress "are working together to make people reject the grand old party and its vote bank shift to BJP.

Bandi also flagged off a bike rally at Fazalnagar in Vemulawada. Later, he participated in the celebrations by the party cadre and leaders following the elections of NDA presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu.