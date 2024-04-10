Broiler chicken prices on boil, Eid budget may go for a toss

Hyderabad: The prices of chicken have increased in the city in view of the Eid-ul-Fitr festival and its huge demand. The increasing prices of chicken are sure to impact Eid budgets for families in the city, as the cost of poultry has seen a significant increase in the past fortnight.

As many started grocery shopping for Eid and shoppers found that there was a significantly high rate with a day left for Eid, overnight, the price went up by another Rs 50 per kg ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The demand for chicken usually increases during occasions like Shab-e-Barat and Eid. As Eid is to be celebrated on Thursday, the price has been increased. Live chicken is sold for between Rs 130 and 140 per kg, meat is sold for between Rs 280 and 300 per kg, and boneless is sold for Rs 400 per kg in the retail market. The sudden surge in prices not only strains household budgets but also threatens to dampen the spirit of Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, as families struggle to afford essential items.

It has been observed that lack of proper market management, no price fixation by authorities, and a supply crunch are the main causes of the recent price hike, said sources. Mohammed Sardar Ali, a wholesaler in Nampally Murgi Market, said, “The price increase is attributed to the summer by the poultry farmers and supply agents. In summer, the price rise is common due to the low supply of birds. This year, the price increased a bit early.”

Traders attribute the increase in sales to the summer months, when the mortality rate of the chicken is high, and only big poultry farmers show courage to rear the chicken and do business. Small and medium farmers stay away from the activity to avoid losses. Farmers point out that chickens, unable to tolerate the heat, die in huge numbers, causing losses to the farmers. The soaring prices of chicken are giving people jitters. There has been a drastic increase in prices this month. A week ago, the price of a kilogram of chicken meat was between Rs 180 and Rs 220. The live chicken was priced between Rs 110 and 125 a kg, whereas a month ago it hovered between Rs 90 and Rs 100. The farmers engaged in the poultry business on a large scale grow chickens by taking special precautions, including arranging air coolers and other measures.

There are around 10,000 broiler farms in the State and around four crore broilers are produced every month. In Hyderabad, the supply is from Ibrahimpatnam, Kandukuar, Maheshwaram, Kothur, Shamshabad, and other adjoining districts like Sangareddy, Medak, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, and Vikarabad.