BRS, a B-team of BJP, says KA Paul
Says that the BRS party has a made an agreement with the BJP. He criticized that KCR is not speaking a single word on the issue of violence in Manipur
Hyderabad: Prajashanti Party president KA Paul made sensational allegations against Telangana Chief Minister KCR. He said that the BRS party has a made an agreement with the BJP. He criticized that KCR is not speaking a single word on the issue of violence in Manipur. He said that BRS is the B team of BJP and that's why KCR is silent.
He said that the TS BJP leaders had blown the air that the arrest of Kalvakuntla Kavitha was certain in the Delhi liquor scam. After that, the politics between BJP and BRS took unexpected turns... Even the state BJP leaders did not know what those turns were.
He said that since Kavitha was not arrested, the BJP leaders had doubts about their own party. He said that now everyone understands that an understanding has been reached between BJP and BRS. PM Modi is accused of being behind the Manipur riots.